Day after R-Day violence, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav appeal to Centre to withdraw farm laws

At ITO in New Delhi on January 26, 2021. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

A day after the farmers’ protest turned violent in the national capital, former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday appealed to the central government to withdraw the three contentious farm laws.

“Desh ki rajdhani delhi mein kal Gantantra divas ke din kisanon ki hui tractor rally ke dauran jo kuch bhi hua, wah katai bhi nahi hona chahiye tha..Yeh ati-durbhagyapurna tatha Kendra ki sarkar ko bhi ese ati ganbhirta se jaroor lena chahiye... (Whatever happened in the national capital during the tractor rally on Republic Day should not have happened. It is most unfortunate, and the central government should take this very seriously),” Mayawati said in a statement.

Appealing to the Centre to revoke the laws, the BSP chief added, “Sath hi BSP ki kendra sarkar se punah yeh appeal hai ki wah teenon krishi kanunon ko avilambh vapis lekar kisano ke lambe arse se chal rahe andolan ko khatam kare taki age phir se aisi koi anhoni ghatna kabhi bhi na ho sake... (At the same time, BSP appeals to the Centre to take back all the three farm laws without any delay so that farmers end their agitation and such incidents are not repeated.”

Yadav, on the other hand, came out more strongly against the government and blamed the agitation for its neglect of farmers.

“BJP sarkar ne jis prakar kisanon ko nirantaar upekshit, apmanit wah aropit kiya hai, usase kisano ke rosh ko akrosh mein badalne mein nirnayak bhumika nibhayi hai. Jo halat bane hain, unke liye Bhajapa Sarkar kasoorwar hai (The way the BJP government constantly neglected farmers, disrespected them and blamed them, played a role in the agitation. Whatever situation has emerged, the government is responsible for it).” the Samajwadi Party chief said.

He further demanded, “BJP apni naitik jimmedari mante hue krishi kanoon turant radd kare (BJP should take moral responsibility and repeal the laws immediately.”

On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party had take out tractor parades in different parts of the state to express solidarity with the farmers.