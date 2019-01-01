Withdraw cases or will review outside support in Rajasthan, MP: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday warned that the party will have to “review” its decision of outside support to the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh unless cases registered against “innocent” people in connection with the Bharat Bandh on April 2, 2018 are withdrawn.

The BSP also asked the governments in both states to fulfill promises made to farmers in the Congress’s election manifestos.

Mayawati’s remarks come on the heels of Samajawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s warning signals to the Congress by expressing unhappiness with the party for not giving a Cabinet berth to the lone SP MLA in MP.

In a statement, Mayawati maintained that cases were lodged against innocent people as part of political and caste “vendetta” in Rajasthan and MP, both then governed by the BJP, during the Bharat Bandh, observed to demand restoration of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and reservation in promotions.

She stated: “The new governments in these states should immediately withdraw these cases. That is an important matter concerning interests of Dalits and tribal people. If the Congress governments (in these states) do not act without delay, the BSP could have to review its decision of giving outside support…”

The BSP has six MLAs in Rajasthan and two in MP.