Mayawati, Akhilesh on Muzaffarnagar rally: Ground shifting for BJP

A day after the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, opposition parties, including the SP and BSP, on Monday said the gathering highlighted Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and shifting of grounds against “BJP’s politics of hatred”.

BSP chief Mayawati, who has of late been perceived to be warming up to the BJP, said, “During farmers’ mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar yesterday, the attempt to encourage communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims is also commendable.”

The state goes to the Assembly polls next year.

Farmers had on Sunday gathered in Muzaffarnagar, which was rocked by communal riots in 2013, to protest three contentious farm laws.

SP chief and former chief minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav likened the gathering to an “anti-BJP wave led by people’s mandate”. “Muzaffarnagar has given birth to such a revolt that it will uproot BJP’s politics of hatred…” he said.