Maya Kodnani bail condition relaxed; can go out of Gujarat

An Ahmedabad court has granted relief in the bail condition of former BJP minister Maya Kodnani — an accused in the Naroda Gam riot case — allowing her to travel outside Gujarat for a period of six months. The order, issued on January 6, is the third modification in her bail conditions.

Kodnani has been out on bail since May 2009, subject to restrictions. One of which, was restricting her from leaving the boundaries of Gujarat without court’s permission. However, since January 2019, she was granted temporary relaxation, owing to her applications that she requires to travel out of the state frequently for a pilgrimage as she suffers from depression.

The Monday order of the special designated court which is trying the accused in Naroda Gam riots case noted what her lawyer submitted: “…the applicant is required to frequent outside the State of Gujarat for the purpose of composing herself from depression by embarking on pilgrimages outside Gujarat along with her family members, as also for attending social gatherings…”

