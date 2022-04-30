scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
May to see fewer heatwaves and below normal temp over major parts of country: IMD

However, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh will continue to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions during May, the IMD added.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: April 30, 2022 2:18:36 pm
Normal-to-above normal rainfall has been forecast for May, particularly over south peninsular and northeast India regions. (Express)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday forecast fewer heatwaves and below normal maximum temperatures for May over major parts of the country.

Also Read |All you need to know about the heatwave, how to protect yourself

Since March, at least two prolonged heatwaves, including the ongoing spell, have affected northwest India. During these spells, the day temperature in many places in west Rajasthan, Vidarbha, east Uttar Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh hovered around 45 degree Celsius.

“We are expecting western disturbances to bring some thunderstorms starting May 2 and these will affect areas where heatwave conditions are currently prevailing,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD while releasing the Temperature Outlook for May for India Saturday.

April this year has been India’s fourth hottest since 1901. But northwest and central India regions experienced their warmest April in 122 years. During April 1 to 28, the average monthly maximum temperature over northwest India was 35.9 degree Celsius and the same over central India was 37.78 degree Celsius.

Normal-to-above normal rainfall has been forecast for May, particularly over south peninsular and northeast India regions.

