May reinvestigate Judge Loya death if credible evidence presented: NCP

Special CBI judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya Special CBI judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya

The NCP on Wednesday indicated that the state government could re-investigate the death of Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the government could make the move if someone approached it with a complaint in the matter.

Later, Cabinet minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik reiterated that if anyone came forward with credible evidence, the case could be re-investigated.

“After government formation, our party chief Sharad Pawar had said if anyone came forward with a credible complaint, then the case could be re-investigated. The Home Minister today has said the same thing,” Malik said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App