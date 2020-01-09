Follow Us:
May reinvestigate Judge Loya death if credible evidence presented: NCP

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the government could make the move if someone approached it with a complaint in the matter.

Published: January 9, 2020
The NCP on Wednesday indicated that the state government could re-investigate the death of Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the government could make the move if someone approached it with a complaint in the matter.

Later, Cabinet minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik reiterated that if anyone came forward with credible evidence, the case could be re-investigated.

“After government formation, our party chief Sharad Pawar had said if anyone came forward with a credible complaint, then the case could be re-investigated. The Home Minister today has said the same thing,” Malik said.

