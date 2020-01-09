May reinvestigate Judge Loya death if credible evidence presented: NCP

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: January 9, 2020 2:37:31 am
The NCP on Wednesday indicated that the state government could re-investigate the death of Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the government could make the move if someone approached it with a complaint in the matter.
Later, Cabinet minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik reiterated that if anyone came forward with credible evidence, the case could be re-investigated.
“After government formation, our party chief Sharad Pawar had said if anyone came forward with a credible complaint, then the case could be re-investigated. The Home Minister today has said the same thing,” Malik said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.