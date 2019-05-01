May Day 2019: Banks closed on Labour Day

Toggle Menu
Bank Holiday in May 2019 India: All branches of State bank of India (SBI) will be closed in states such as - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal and Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day).

All branches of State bank of India (SBI) will be closed in many states.

Bank Holiday in May 2019: To honour the working class people and to pledge against exploitation of workers, May Day or International Labour Day is observed every year on May 1. Even though it is not a gazetted holiday in India, some banks will remain closed. However, the holiday might differ from state to state.

Meanwhile, branches of Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be shut in Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Telangana today.

The Indian stock markets will also remain closed on May 1, 2019 (Wednesday) on account of Maharashtra Day.

What is May Day or International Labour Day?

Labour Day began in Chicago as a protest campaign to support eight-hour workday. On May 1, 1886, workers took to the streets across the United States to reduce the workday to eight-hour shifts.

Labour Day annually celebrates the achievements of the workers. While the day has a different story for different countries, the main reason for Labour Day is unfair treatment of the labour class.

In India, the first Labour day or May Day was celebrated in the year 1923. It was the Labour Kisan Party who had organised the May Day celebrations in Chennai (then Madras). One of these was organised at Triplicane Beach and the other one was arranged at the beach opposite Madras High Court.

