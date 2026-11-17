Citing “disruption” as a ma­jor issue in Parliament and Assemblies these days, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan Monday said debates, discus­sions, or even disruption must lead to better decision-making.

Addressing the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Radhakrishnan emphasised that differences of opinion should not come in the way of the larger commitment to the people and the Constitution.

“A major issue we face nowadays inside Parliament and assemblies is disruption due to differences of opinion across the floor. In a democracy, we may agree to disagree, but we should remember one thing — our commitment to the people and the Constitution,” he said.