Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are... Read More
Citing “disruption” as a major issue in Parliament and Assemblies these days, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan Monday said debates, discussions, or even disruption must lead to better decision-making.
Addressing the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Radhakrishnan emphasised that differences of opinion should not come in the way of the larger commitment to the people and the Constitution.
“A major issue we face nowadays inside Parliament and assemblies is disruption due to differences of opinion across the floor. In a democracy, we may agree to disagree, but we should remember one thing — our commitment to the people and the Constitution,” he said.
Radhakrishnan said debate strengthens democracy while constructive cooperation advances the state and the nation.