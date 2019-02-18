May add chapter on Pulwana in school books: Rajasthan education minister

Rajasthan education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has said that the government is considering adding a chapter in school textbooks on CRPF personnel who were killed in the recent terror attack in Pulwama.

Advertising

Dotasra, who is Minister of State (independent charge), Education, told The Indian Express on Sunday that the government has asked the committee set up to review textbooks to consider recommending it in their report.

“We have recommended it to the committee set up to review books and have said that it is the government’s wish that material related to the martyrs of Pulwama along with stories praising them, whether they can be included in textbook course. The committee will take a decision on it,” said Dotasra.

He added that that if the students are learning about surgical strike, which was one event, they should also know about personnel killed in the Pulwama attack as five such personnel are from Rajasthan.

“If a chapter on the martyrs is added, then definitely they will be honoured,” said Dotasra.

Earlier, on February 13, the government set up two review committees comprising educationists to review the changes made by the previous BJP regime and whether they were made to “fulfil political interests” and to “distort history”.

The committee to review textbooks of Classes I to VIII has I V Trivedi, former vice chancellor of the Mohan Lal Sukhadia University, as its coordinator along with G N Ghasiya, Rajiv Bagaria and Ashish Vyas as members.

Former chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (BM Sharma is the coordinator of the second committee to review textbooks of Classes IX to XII and which has Sunita Pachar, Sohan Lal Meena and Pavan Bhanwaria as members.

The committees are expected to prepare a report on the subject and submit it to the government shortly.

Advertising

Shortly after the Congress came into power in Rajasthan in December last year, Dotasra had said that the government will review textbooks and other reference material that was revised by the BJP government.