May 10, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Urs under scanner

Urs under scanner

Despite two years of work put in by the Grover Commission, the Karnataka Chief Minister Devraj Urs, it appears, has got away. The commission in its final report has indicted Urs on charges of favouritism and abuse of power. The Union government has accepted the findings of the Grover Commission, but finds itself helpless in taking action against Urs, who was the main target of the inquiry by the former Supreme Court judge. After studying the Grover Commission report for two months, the Union government has merely passed it on to the government of Karnataka for what it describes as “follow-up action”. This has led to the peculiar situation when the Centre expects that the state government will take action against the chief minister and two of his former colleagues. Early last year, the Grover Commission submitted its first report indicting Urs on four charges relating to nepotism, favouritism and misuse of official position.

Just a report: Urs

Devraj Urs appeared unperturbed over the findings of the Grover Commission. In reply to a question if he would oblige the Opposition by conceding their demand for his immediate resignation, he said that it was only a report not a judgment.

Punjab policy

Organised elements in the Punjab Police had planned a state-wide uprising on the lines of the 1973 PAC mutiny in Uttar Pradesh, it is learnt. The direct action aimed at seeking better working conditions and “protection against political dadas” was timed for the current week. But yesterday’s spontaneous incidents in Patiala forestalled the impending action by the police ranks.

No RSS for staff

Central government servants can’t participate in the activities of the RSS and the Jamaat-e-Islami. The Union Minister of State for Home cited a government order dated November 30, 1966 to this effect in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.