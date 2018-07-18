Maval Lok Sabha seat: BJP has ‘no choice’ but to field me, says Laxman Jagtap

Jagtap (left), who is also the president of BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, said his party’s rank and file was working at the booth-level throughout Maval constituency. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Jagtap (left), who is also the president of BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, said his party’s rank and file was working at the booth-level throughout Maval constituency. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

After the Shiv Sena on Saturday gave a green signal to sitting MP Shrirang Barne to contest from Maval parliamentary seat in 2019 general elections, BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap on Monday said he was already preparing to contest the seat as the party had “no other choice” but to field him again. Going a step further, Jagtap said he was seeking to avenge his defeat at the hands of Barne in 2014 elections, by making him “lose his deposit” in the 2019 polls.

“The Shiv Sena might have given a green signal to him (Barne) now, but my preparations have already been underway as part of the party’s strategy for the 2019 general elections,” Jagtap told The Indian Express. On Saturday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, at a party meeting in Pune, said he was confident that three-time MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil (from Shirur) and first-time MP Shrirang Barne have performed exceedingly well and would win their respective seats with big margins, signalling that both would once again be fielded from their respective constituencies, where Sena has had an upper hand for 15 years.

Jagtap, who is also the president of BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, said his party’s rank and file was working at the booth-level throughout Maval constituency. “We are very much on the job. From Pimpri-Chinchwad to Panvel, BJP rules corporations, councils and gram panchayats. The BJP wave has not abated one bit,” he said.

Jagtap, who lost to Barne in 2014 by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes, said he was confident that in 2019 elections, he would not just win but ensure his opponent loses his deposit. “My opponent (Barne) should worry about his deposit. He is certainly going to lose his deposit,” he said.

Jagtap added that he was confident of getting the party ticket from Maval. “There is no other choice for the party, then fielding me,” he said. Barne said he did not care who his opponent was. “My work speaks for itself. I am concentrating more on putting my best efforts for my constituency. Let my opponent decide what they want to do,”

he said.

On Jagtap’s contention that he would avenge his 2014 defeat in 2019 elections, Barne said he did not want to comment on what others were saying. “Let them say what they want to… Currently, I am focussing on development of my constituency,” he said. Barne added that he was seeking re-election on the basis of his performance in his constituency. “Let us leave it to the voters. Why should I get into what others are saying. Voters are the best judges. They will decide who will win and who will lose,” he said.

BJP general secretary Sarang Kamtekar said though the party has not given a green signal to Jagtap, he was battle-ready. “Jagtap had contested the last election. He is much more experienced and has proved his prowess by unseating the powerful NCP in PCMC,” Kamtekar said, adding that in Maval constituency, 40 per cent of the voters were from Pimpri-Chinchwad. “Though the party has candidates like Bala Bhegde and others, Jagtap seems to be the favourite because he wields a considerable clout in the constituency,” he said.

The contest had generated lot of heat especially between the two arch rivals — Jagtap and Barne. Both of them have relatives in Pimpri Chinchwad and Maval. In 2014, it was widely believed that the fight would be between Jagtap, Barne and Rahul Narvekar of the NCP. Ultimately, it turned out to be a one-sided contest, with Barne winning with a large margin. Till 2014, Jagtap had never lost an election at civic, state or council level. In 2009 state Assembly elections, he had defeated Barne. In 2014, Jagtap had contested as an independent candidate supported by the MNS and the PWP. Jagtap had quit NCP after the party had failed to met his demand of regularising illegal structures in Pimpri Chinchwad. The NCP was then in power in the state in alliance with the Congress.

Meanwhile, the NCP said it was also gearing up to grab the Maval seat, which it has never won. Sanjog Waghere, president of NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, said though the party has not given him a green signal, he considers himself to be a prominent candidate. “I have already started networking in the hope that I would be picked as the candidate,” he said, adding that prominent NCP leaders like Yogesh Behl and Mangala Kadam are not keen on contesting from the seat.

