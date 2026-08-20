‘Maut ka samaan’: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA’s remark on goddess Sita sparks on-stage objection from party colleague

BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya triggered a controversy in Madhya Pradesh after referring to Sita as “maut ka samaan” (cause of death) while recounting the story of Ravana at a public event in Guna. He also claimed that wars described in the Ramayana and Mahabharata resulted in the deaths of men, not women. His remarks […]

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 10:45 AM IST
Panna lal shakyaBJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya speaks at the state-level Balaram Mahotsav at the Nanakhedi Agricultural Produce Market in Guna. (Photo: Videograb/X@Saral Patel)
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BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya triggered a controversy in Madhya Pradesh after referring to Sita as “maut ka samaan” (cause of death) while recounting the story of Ravana at a public event in Guna. He also claimed that wars described in the Ramayana and Mahabharata resulted in the deaths of men, not women.

His remarks prompted a fellow BJP MLA, Priyanka Penchi, to interrupt him on stage and object that he was overlooking the sacrifices made by women.

Shakya, who represents the Guna Assembly constituency, was speaking at the state-level Balaram Mahotsav at the Nanakhedi Agricultural Produce Market in Guna Tuesday when he cited Ravana’s abduction of Sita to make a point about the consequences of coveting another man’s wife. A video of his remarks has since circulated widely on social media.

“Many people tried to reason with Ravana, asking, ‘brother, why have you brought another man’s wife here?’ They tried to make him understand that this was a recipe for disaster (maut ka samaan)—a sure path to death—but he wouldn’t listen. Yet, look at that battle: not a single woman died; it was the men who perished—all the men died, but not a single woman,” Shakya can be heard saying in the video.

He then drew a parallel with the Mahabharata, saying: “The same happened in the Mahabharata, one crore men were killed over one Panchali (Draupadi), no women were killed… You need to understand the irony here—look at what happened in history: on one occasion, many men were killed; on another, lives were lost over a woman. It wasn’t the women who died; it was the men. We fail to grasp this—what is this all about?”

He added: “Prithviraj Chauhan, for the sake of Sanyogita, sacrificed 55 of his own chieftains—from Kannauj to Delhi—and we are still paying the price for that today”.

Penchi, the BJP MLA from Chachaura, was also on the dais when she interrupted Shakya and objected to his remarks. “Bhaisahab ye galat baat hai” (This is not a good thing to say), she told him.

She then challenged his suggestion that women had not made sacrifices, saying, “Women have made sacrifices too. I am a woman myself. You are overlooking the sacrifices made by women.”

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Shakya was unfazed by the intervention. He said he had read many books and knew what had happened before asking Penchi to return to her seat.

Shakya has courted controversy in the past over his public remarks. The Guna Assembly constituency he represents falls within the Lok Sabha constituency of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Following the controversy, Shakya said his comments were misunderstood by the media and said he was giving examples of people who insulted women and the fate that awaited them.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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