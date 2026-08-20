‘Maut ka samaan’: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA’s remark on goddess Sita sparks on-stage objection from party colleague

BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya triggered a controversy in Madhya Pradesh after referring to Sita as “maut ka samaan” (cause of death) while recounting the story of Ravana at a public event in Guna. He also claimed that wars described in the Ramayana and Mahabharata resulted in the deaths of men, not women.

His remarks prompted a fellow BJP MLA, Priyanka Penchi, to interrupt him on stage and object that he was overlooking the sacrifices made by women.

He is BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Panna Lal Shakya. He is referring to Mata Sita as “Maut ka Samaan”. Now, neither a single Bhakt nor any Bajrang Dal or right-wing group member will get offended. PM @narendramodi and HM @AmitShah must apologise for this insult to Hindu… pic.twitter.com/xL3LFB9CP1 — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) August 19, 2026

Shakya, who represents the Guna Assembly constituency, was speaking at the state-level Balaram Mahotsav at the Nanakhedi Agricultural Produce Market in Guna Tuesday when he cited Ravana’s abduction of Sita to make a point about the consequences of coveting another man’s wife. A video of his remarks has since circulated widely on social media.

“Many people tried to reason with Ravana, asking, ‘brother, why have you brought another man’s wife here?’ They tried to make him understand that this was a recipe for disaster (maut ka samaan)—a sure path to death—but he wouldn’t listen. Yet, look at that battle: not a single woman died; it was the men who perished—all the men died, but not a single woman,” Shakya can be heard saying in the video.

He then drew a parallel with the Mahabharata, saying: “The same happened in the Mahabharata, one crore men were killed over one Panchali (Draupadi), no women were killed… You need to understand the irony here—look at what happened in history: on one occasion, many men were killed; on another, lives were lost over a woman. It wasn’t the women who died; it was the men. We fail to grasp this—what is this all about?”

He added: “Prithviraj Chauhan, for the sake of Sanyogita, sacrificed 55 of his own chieftains—from Kannauj to Delhi—and we are still paying the price for that today”.

Penchi, the BJP MLA from Chachaura, was also on the dais when she interrupted Shakya and objected to his remarks. “Bhaisahab ye galat baat hai” (This is not a good thing to say), she told him.

She then challenged his suggestion that women had not made sacrifices, saying, “Women have made sacrifices too. I am a woman myself. You are overlooking the sacrifices made by women.”

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Shakya was unfazed by the intervention. He said he had read many books and knew what had happened before asking Penchi to return to her seat.

Shakya has courted controversy in the past over his public remarks. The Guna Assembly constituency he represents falls within the Lok Sabha constituency of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Following the controversy, Shakya said his comments were misunderstood by the media and said he was giving examples of people who insulted women and the fate that awaited them.