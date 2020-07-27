Mausam, India’s own app for weather forecasts

Cloud loom over in Kolkata (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) Cloud loom over in Kolkata (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

India on Monday got its dedicated mobile-based application MAUSAM which will relay weather forecasts and warnings for multiple cities and locations.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, union minister for Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Science and Technology(DST) and Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) launched the app and a Knowledge Resource Centre Network (KRCN) on the occasion of 14th foundation day of MoES.

The app will provide current weather of a location that will be updated eight times in a day; share city-wise forecast for upcoming seven days; issue Nowcast warnings of severe weather events likely to occur in the immediate future along with radar-based images and information for tracking of approaching weather events. KRCN will be a one-point stop to access research, publications, e-resources of all institutions functioning under MoES.

Elaborating on the future plans of MoES at the event held at New Delhi, Vardhan said, “Towards augmentation of our systems and services, MoES institutions will be incorporating Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning as part of the upgrading the weather forecasts, data gathering and analysis. A new High-Performance Computing (HPC) system will also be inducted by 2021.”

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that MoES needs at least twice more budgetary support than what is currently provided so that the overall services can be enhanced. “I am aware of the lacunae and understand that twice the current budgets are needed. Replacement of old ships, better computer systems and automation is required besides, most importantly, having trained manpower,” the minister added.

M Rajeevan, secretary, MoES, informed that the ministry has inked an MoU with Scripps Institute of Oceanography. This will facilitate India and US collaborations in ocean research in future.

Some of the other important projects planned by the MoES include a setting up a dedicated Integrated Meteorological Services for the Northeast India region, launch of urban meteorological services for Indian cities with 1 km resolution, launch of a Geo-Chronological Centre in New Delhi among a host of others.

