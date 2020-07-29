scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Mauritius PM, Modi to unveil SC building in Port Louis

The inauguration is scheduled to take place via video-conference in the presence of senior members of that country's judiciary.

Published: July 29, 2020 1:05:16 am
mauritius, pravind jugnauth, Mauritius SC building Port Louis, Mauritius SC building inauguration, mauritius india relations, sagar, narendra modi, indian express Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth will inaugurate the country’s new Supreme Court building in the island-nation’s capital, Port Louis, jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The building is the first India-assisted infrastructure project within Port Louis. It is one of the five projects being implemented under the ‘Special Economic Package’ of US$353 million, extended by the Indian government to Mauritius in 2016.

The structure is spread over an area of more than 4,700 sqm with over 10 floors and a built up area of around 25,000 sqm. It has been constructed with a focus on thermal and sound insulation.

