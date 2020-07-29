Mauritius PM, Modi to unveil SC building in Port Louis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth will inaugurate the country’s new Supreme Court building in the island-nation’s capital, Port Louis, jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The inauguration is scheduled to take place via video-conference in the presence of senior members of that country’s judiciary.

The building is the first India-assisted infrastructure project within Port Louis. It is one of the five projects being implemented under the ‘Special Economic Package’ of US$353 million, extended by the Indian government to Mauritius in 2016.

The structure is spread over an area of more than 4,700 sqm with over 10 floors and a built up area of around 25,000 sqm. It has been constructed with a focus on thermal and sound insulation.

