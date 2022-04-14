Mauritian PM, WHO director to stop over in Rajkot on April 18

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and World Health Organisation (WHO) director general Dr Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus will have a stopover in Rajkot on april 18 before going to Jamnagar for attending the launch of the WHO’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), said an official release from the state government.

The GCTM was announced in March after the Government of India signed a host-country agreement with the WHO. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of this international centre in the presence of world leaders and WHO officials on April 19.

“They will land April 18 evening and will lead a roadshow from the Rajkot airport to airport circle on Airport Road. There will be a curtain-raiser event in the evening… they will leave for Jamnagar the next morning,” collector Arun Mahesh Babu said.