Watch: Mauritian PM switches to Hindi over video call, amuses PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video conference on Thursday.

Calling it a momentous day in the history of India-Mauritius relationship, Jugnauth said, “Our shared past and culture has deepened the ties between the two countries. Ever since Modi ji became the prime minister of India, the bond of friendship has kept on strengthening between the two nations.”

Much to the amusement of PM Modi, Jugnauth then switched to Hindi, saying “Shri Modi ji, hamara desh, hamari janta aapke samarthan ke liye abhari hai.”

“We invested in new Supreme Court… our priorities are guided by the fundamental mission of establishing justice. Modiji, we know you uphold the same values…you emphasised that your govt’s actions embody ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas’,” he added.

Jugnauth, whose ancestors were from India, has spoken in Hindi on public platforms earlier as well. In 2019, Jugnauth was the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, where he had spoken in Hindi and Bhojpuri.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that history has taught us that in the name of development partnerships, nations were forced into dependence partnerships. “For India, the most fundamental principle in development cooperation is respecting our partners. This sharing of development lessons is our only motivation. That is why our development cooperation does not come with any conditions,” he said.

He further said both India and Mauritius respect their independent judiciaries as important pillars of their democratic systems. “This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect,” he said.

“If India is honoured to help in the Parliament building in Afghanistan, it is also proud to be associated in the making of the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in Niger,” the PM said.

The building is the first India-assisted infrastructure project within Port Louis. It is one of the five projects being implemented under the ‘Special Economic Package’ of US $353 million, extended by the Indian government to Mauritius in 2016.

The structure is spread over an area of more than 4,700 sqm with over 10 floors and a built-up area of around 25,000 sqm. It has been constructed with a focus on thermal and sound insulation.

