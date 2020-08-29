Matters related to J&K’s peace, minorities, SCs, STs to be handled by L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (File)

Matters related to “peace and tranquillity” of Jammu and Kashmir and those associated with the “minority community, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes” will be handled by the Lieutenant Governor of the newly carved Union territory, a gazette notification of the Union government said on Friday.

The L-G will also handle postings and transfers of all IAS and IPS officers apart from exercising control over the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The Centre on Friday notified the Transaction of Business Rules for Jammu and Kashmir, laying down administrative powers, roles and responsibilities of various functionaries including the L-G, chief minister, council of ministers and senior bureaucrats.

The notification spelt out 12 issues which “shall be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary, under intimation to the Chief Minister, before issuing any orders”.

These included “matters which affect or are likely to affect the peace and tranquillity of the Union Territory; matters which affect or are likely to affect the interest of any minority community, the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the Backward Classes”among others.

As spelt out in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the notification has put services under the administrative control of the L-G. It is the same template followed in Delhi, which is also a Union territory with legislature.

