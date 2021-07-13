Matter of concern to see big crowds without masks in hill stations, markets: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is a matter of concern that big crowds are thronging hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing.

Addressing a virtual meeting of chief ministers from the eight northeastern states, PM Modi stressed on the importance of adhering to the Covid-19 protocols like wearing face masks when in public, avoiding large gatherings, and ensuring vaccination, to prevent the third wave.

“It is true that tourism and business have been greatly affected due to the pandemic. But today I will say with great emphasis that it is not right to have huge crowds in hill stations, markets without masks,” Modi said. “We all need to work together to stop the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.



Emphasizing the need to keep an eye on every variant of the coronavirus, he said experts are constantly studying how troubling the virus could be after mutations, but in such a dynamic situation, prevention and treatment are very important. “We have to move forward by improving the infrastructure related to testing and treatment. For this, recently the cabinet has also approved a new package of Rs 23,000 crore. Every state in the North East can take help from this package to strengthen its health infrastructure,” Modi said.

The prime minister said the COVID-19 situation was worrisome in some districts of Northeast and urged the chief ministers to stay alert and act fast to check the further spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with CMs of northeastern states via video conferencing on Tuesday. (Screengrab) Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with CMs of northeastern states via video conferencing on Tuesday. (Screengrab)

More than three out of every five districts that reported a test positivity rate of more than 10 per cent over the past week are in the Northeast. Data tracked by the Union Health Ministry show that of the 58 districts that reported a positivity rate higher than 10 per cent between July 5 and July 11, as many as 37 were from the Northeast.

The virtual meeting was attended by chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, as also by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, among others.