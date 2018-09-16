Mathura: Woman held for killing son, framing Brahmin family

Mathura police on Friday arrested a Dalit woman and her brother-in-law for allegedly killing her six-year-old son and falsely accusing an upper caste family of the crime. They were produced before a local court of Mathura which sent them to jail, said Station House Officer, Naujheel police station, Virender Singh.

On July 19, the police recovered the body of the six-year-old boy, identified as Prince, from a dry well near his house at Behrahi. The child’s mother, Guddi Devi, had accused five members of the Brahmin family of murdering her son over a past enmity. Accordingly, on August 21, Bacchu Pandit, one of the five persons booked in the case, was arrested. The police had also invoked SC/ST Act against the accused.

The state government had paid Rs 4.12 lakh as monetary help to the child’s mother, police said. Guddi had alleged that three months back Bacchu’s brother Mukesh had killed her husband Subhash and was arrested. Bacchu allegedly killed the kid to take revenge, she had said. Mukesh is still lodged in jail.

However, during investigation the police claimed to have found out that Guddi and Akash decided to kill the child because he had found out about their affair. “During interrogation Guddi Devi and Akash confessed to their crime. They said they were in a relationship and Prince had seen them in a compromising position. Fearing the child could tell others, they decided to kill him. On July 19, on Guddi’s advice, Akash took Prince near the well and strangulated him with a rope and threw the body in the well,” said Singh.

“Prince was last seen with Akash by a local resident near the well. The police have also learnt from the locals about Guddi and Akash’s relationship.

The Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Commission on Friday directed Mathura police to lodge an FIR against the accused.

On Friday, the police moved an application in a local court requesting release of Bacchu Pandit.

