Mathura farmers revive stir against stray cattle menace, lock up bovines in schools

Troubled by the influx of stray cattle which are majorly damaging crops, farmers in Jikhan Gaon village here revived their agitation and locked bovines in schools and public health centres.

However, the district magistrate has taken exception to the conduct of villagers since alternate arrangements are already available.

“SDM Mathura Kranti Shekhar was sent to ensure shifting of cattle from the Junior High school to gaushalas earmarked earlier for the purpose,” District Magistrate Sarvagy Ram Mishra said.

He said over a dozen temporary gaushalas have been set up here.

An FIR was registered against villagers, he said, adding that anybody taking law in his hand like harbouring the cattle in schools and PHCs would be severely dealt with.