Mathura court admits appeal against order dismissing plea against mosque

A local court in Mathura Friday admitted an appeal filed against an order dismissing a suit that was filed to remove a mosque situated adjacent to the Lord Krishna temple complex. The appeal was filed after Additional District Judge, Mathura, Chhaya Sharma dismissed the suit on September 30.

“On Friday, District Judge Sadhna Rani (Thakur) admitted the appeal and ordered for issuing of notices to opposite parties,” said District Government Counsel, Mathura, Shivram Singh.

The civil suit was filed seeking direction to remove Idgah mosque as that “every inch of land” measuring 13.37 acres, “of Katra Keshav Dev (as the place is known historically) is sacred for devotees of Lord Shree Krishna and (the Hindu community)”, said advocate Hari Shankar Jain, petitioner Ranjana Agnihotri’s lawyer. The court fixed next date as November 18.

The petitioner also claimed that mosque was allegedly built after a part of a Hindu shrine was razed on orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century.

