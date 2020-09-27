Mathura: Civil suit seeks removal of mosque from ‘Krishna birthplace’

In the suit filed before the Civil Judge, Mathura, the plaintiffs said that “every inch of land”, measuring 13.37 acres, “of Katra Keshav Dev (as the place is known historically) is sacred for devotees of Lord Shree Krishna and (the) Hindu community”.

Upping the claim over the ostensible “birthplace” of Lord Krishna in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, a group of devotees and the minor deity have moved a civil court, seeking removal of a mosque which they allege was built after a part of a Hindu shrine was razed on orders of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb in the 17th century.

In the suit filed before the Civil Judge, Mathura, the plaintiffs said that “every inch of land”, measuring 13.37 acres, “of Katra Keshav Dev (as the place is known historically) is sacred for devotees of Lord Shree Krishna and (the) Hindu community”.

The petitioners have sought “removal of encroachment and superstructure illegally raised” on it “by Committee of Management of alleged Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah with the consent of Sunni Central Board of Waqf”.

The deity and the “Janm Asthan (birthplace)” – the petitioners – are represented by next friend Ranjana Agnihotri, a Lucknow-based advocate. The other petitioners are devotees Pravesh Kumar, Rajesh Mani Tripathi, Karunesh Kumar Shukla, Shivaji Singh and Tripurari Tiwari.

The petitioners challenged the compromise arrived at between the “Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh, Mathura”, and the mosque trust in 1968 as “illegal and void ab initio (not legally binding)” and maintained that the land was vested in another trust — Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust — and that the Seva Sangh was not authorised to act on its behalf. Under the terms of this “compromise”, the two sides demarcated their respective share of the land, the petition stated.

The plea contended that “in fact the original karagar (prison) – i.e. the birthplace of Lord Krishna – lies beneath the construction raised by” the mosque trust and the “fact will come out before the court after excavation”. The petitioners alleged that the mosque trust and the Sangh “entered into a compromise and created artificial karagar” in order to “hide said fact from the public due to political reasons”.

They alleged that the Sangh and the Trust management “played fraud upon the Court, the plaintiff Deities and devotees with a view to capture and grab the property”.

The plaintiffs contended that they have the “right under Article 26 of the Constitution to regain, hold and manage the property belonging to, owned and possessed by deity Lord Shree Krishna Virajmaan…situated within the area of Temple Complex in Katra Keshav Dev, City and District.”

On the history of the place and the dispute, they said that Raja Veer Singh Deva Bundela of Orchha “built/renovated” the temple of Shree Krishna there in 1618. The plea stated, “it is matter of fact and history that Aurangzeb…being staunch follower of Islam had issued orders for demolition of large number of Hindu religious places and temples including the temple standing at the birth place…in 1669-70.

“The army of Aurangzeb partly succeeded to demolish Keshav Dev Temple and a construction was forcibly raised showing the might of power and said construction was named as Idgah Mosque”.

They pointed out that Aurangzeb’s order finds place in the Official Court Bulletin (Akhbaraat) of January-February 1670, which was translated from Persian to English by late historian Jadu Nath Sarkar. The demolition is also recorded by Italian traveller Niccola Manucci who worked in Mughal court, in his book “Storia do Mogar” or Mugal India 1653-1708, the plea mentioned.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd