One arrested on suspicion of transporting beef in UP’s Mathura

Five quintal of meat, suspected to be beef, was seized from a vehicle here, police said on Thursday. The seizure was made by police on Wednesday following a tip-off from some ‘gaurakshaks’ (cow vigilantes), they said.

Accompanied by the cow vigilantes, police reached the spot and stopped the vehicle and arrested one Salauddin belonging to Hathras district while his accomplice, Aas Muhammad, a resident of Mathura, fled.

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said they received information from ‘gaurakshaks’ that some people were allegedly bringing meat in a vehicle from Hathras.

The recovered meat appears to be beef and its sample has been sent for examination for confirmation, Singh said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has put a ban on the slaughter of animals and sale of meat in 22 municipal wards of Mathura that come within the one-and-a-half-km radius of Shri Krishna’s birthplace, the SP added.