Mathura: 15-yr-old boy ‘attacked by bull’ dies, villagers beat up animal

A 15-year-old boy died after he was allegedly attacked by a bull at a village in Mathura district Wednesday morning. Police, however, said that the autopsy report did not mention any injuries on his body. Angered by the boy’s death, local residents allegedly attacked the animal and locked it inside a panchayat school building. Veterinary officials later rushed to Patloni village, sedated the bull and released it later in a nearby jungle.

Village head Bhola Nath Agarwal said, “On Wednesday morning, Deepak was walking to a field with some of his friends when they came across a bull. While his friends fled, the bull attacked Deepak. Villagers rushed to Deepak’s rescue and started beating up the animal, forcing it to move away from the boy. Deepak however was unconscious by then. He was rushed to Agra for treatment, but the doctors declared him brought dead.”

He further said, “After villagers got to know about Deepak’s death, around 30-40 youths attacked the bull. They somehow managed to lock it inside a local school building. Veterinary department officials came to the village later and sedated it. I arranged a vehicle and the officials released the bull in a jungle. We have demanded compensation for the deceased’s family, who are poor.”

Station House Officer (SHO) of Baldev police station Suraj Prakash Sharma said that the post-mortem report said no injuries had been found on the body. It had also not ascertained the cause of death.

Village head Agarwal claimed there were around 5-6 “violent” bulls in nearby villages which would often attack local residents and vehicles.

“There are more than 300-400 cattle in the village of which around 85 per cent are bulls. At least 5-6 of them are of a violent nature. They don’t just damage our crops but also attack people every other day. Several elderly people have been attacked in the village recently. We have requested the administration to look into it,” he added.

In several of the state, farmers have reportedly herded stray cattle into places like government schools to save their crops. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on January 3 given all district magistrates a week to ensure that all stray cattle across the state are shifted to cow shelters.