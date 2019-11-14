Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh dies in Patna

Renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh died at a hospital here on Thursday after prolonged illness, his family members said. He was 74.

Singh, who had been ailing for quite some time, died at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Expressing grief over Singh’s death, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, it has caused an irreparable loss to the state and the country.

The chief minister announced that Singh will be cremated with full state honours, an official release said. Singh, who was born at Basantpur village in Bhojpur district, did his schooling from Netarhat school in undivided Bihar.

He studied at Patna Science College after which he went to University of California in 1965 and completed his Ph.D on cycle vector space theory in 1969.

Singh had taught at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. He was also a visiting professor at B N Mandal University, Madhepura.