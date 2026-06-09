Fresh maternal health concern in Rajasthan: 4 new mothers in serious condition at Bikaner hospital

This comes weeks after a maternal health crisis in Kota, where 5 women died within days of giving birth. Govt says there is no link between the Bikaner and Kota cases

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurUpdated: Jun 9, 2026 11:35 PM IST
maternal healthThe women were admitted to the hospital between May 15 and June 3. (Representational image/File)
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The Health Department has sought a detailed report from Prince Bijay Singh Memorial (PBM) Hospital in Rajasthan’s Bikaner after four women who recently gave birth are undergoing treatment there for serious health complications, raising fresh concerns weeks after several women died after giving birth at government hospitals in Kota.

The Rajasthan government has, however, maintained that the Bikaner cases are unrelated to the Kota incident. Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Tuesday said the women in Bikaner were admitted at different times and had varying medical conditions.

“Four patients are in serious condition. [One of them] is on ventilator support, but she had pre-existing kidney problems and was admitted to the hospital on May 15 due to complications before delivery. Unlike Kota, where all the affected women had undergone Caesarean sections, two of the Bikaner patients had normal deliveries. We are gathering more information, but at present there is no indication that the two incidents are linked,” Khimsar said.

The minister added that he has directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for all patients and ordered a detailed medical and administrative inquiry into each case.

The women were admitted to the hospital between May 15 and June 3.

PBM Hospital Superintendent Dr B S Ghiya said an investigation team has been constituted to examine the cases. “The patients were admitted on different dates, and two had delivered outside the hospital. One woman, who had a normal delivery, developed reduced urine output, but her condition has improved, and she may be discharged soon. Three others are undergoing dialysis due to kidney-related complications and are being closely monitored,” he said.

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The Health Department also pointed out that PBM Hospital is a tertiary referral centre that receives complicated and critical cases from across the region. According to officials, one of the women was suffering from severe eclampsia — a serious pregnancy-related condition — and remains critical.

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Meanwhile, authorities in Kota are still awaiting conclusive findings into the postpartum deaths of five women reported in May. Kota Medical College Principal Dr Nilesh Jain said four inquiry committees have ruled out human error or negligence, but the possibility of infection has not been ruled out.

“The source of infection, if any, could be the operation theatre, intravenous cannula or other factors. Reports related to medicines have been received, while findings regarding medical equipment are still awaited,” Jain said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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