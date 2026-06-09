Fresh maternal health concern in Rajasthan: 4 new mothers in serious condition at Bikaner hospital

The women were admitted to the hospital between May 15 and June 3. (Representational image/File)

The Health Department has sought a detailed report from Prince Bijay Singh Memorial (PBM) Hospital in Rajasthan’s Bikaner after four women who recently gave birth are undergoing treatment there for serious health complications, raising fresh concerns weeks after several women died after giving birth at government hospitals in Kota.

The Rajasthan government has, however, maintained that the Bikaner cases are unrelated to the Kota incident. Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Tuesday said the women in Bikaner were admitted at different times and had varying medical conditions.

“Four patients are in serious condition. [One of them] is on ventilator support, but she had pre-existing kidney problems and was admitted to the hospital on May 15 due to complications before delivery. Unlike Kota, where all the affected women had undergone Caesarean sections, two of the Bikaner patients had normal deliveries. We are gathering more information, but at present there is no indication that the two incidents are linked,” Khimsar said.