Matcha tea, now from India: Assam estate sells first India-made batch

The market for Assam tea has been grappling with several issues for a long time, not least of which, multiple stakeholders say, is that production outweighs the demand. (File Photo)

Featuring in lattes and desserts across trendy cafes, matcha tea has found growing demand in India. And on Friday, the first batch of Indian-manufactured matcha tea, produced at a tea estate in Assam, was sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC).

The five-kg batch of matcha produced at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Assam’s Tinsukia district was sold for Rs 3,000 at the GTAC to a Guwahati-based buyer.

Currently, the matcha sold in Indian markets is imported from Japan, China and Vietnam.

Mritunjay Jalan, director of Chota Tingrai Tea Estate, said that they had set up a Japanese tea manufacturing facility on their estate in 2016 and had been working with experts from the country since then to produce green tea, but decided to venture specifically into matcha this year after observing a jump in demand.