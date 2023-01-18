scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

KCR sets sights on 2024 Lok Sabha polls with mega Oppn rally in Khammam

The KCR-led public meeting has been billed as a massive show of strength and a precursor to the formation of an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting is being seen by observers as a show of strength by Opposition parties against the BJP. (Express photo)

Setting stage for an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) held its first public meeting in Telangana’s Khammam on Wednesday.

The meeting, which saw a massive turnout, assumes political significance as it is the first public meeting after the TRS decided to go national by renaming itself as BRS. It also saw the participation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and CPI’s D Raja.

Telangana, where the BJP is trying to establish itself as an alternative to the BRS, will go to polls later this year.

Addressing the rally first, Kerala CM Vijayan said the public meeting is being held at a time when the “democracy is under attack by those at the Centre”. He also lauded KCR to have taken the initiative to bring like-minded CMs together and start a people’s movement. CM Vijayan further extended his state’s support to the pro-policies being taken by the Telangana government.

Also Read |‘Loud and clear message to BJP’: Opposition bigwigs in tow, KCR gears up for Khammam mega rally

Vijayan claimed that elected governments are being toppled and that efforts are on to portray Hindi as the national language while sidelining the mother tongues. “Imposing Hindi by doing away mother tongues threatens the unity of the country,” he added.

Highlighting the recent controversy over Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s remarks on the issue of the powers of the judiciary vis-a-vis the legislature, Vijayan said that even the judiciary was under attack.

Before arriving in Khammam, KCR and the top Opposition leaders visited the Yadagirigutta in two helicopters to offer prayers at a temple. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI national general secretary D. Raja, state ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, and MLC K Kavitha were also present.

Telangana’s ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on October 5 last year changed its name to ‘BRS’, heralding the party’s foray into national politics.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT

– With PTI inputs

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 17:13 IST
Next Story

Gulshan Devaiah says Bollywood far more ‘democratic’ than South industry: ‘All popular actors there come from film families’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close