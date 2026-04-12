Massive search underway in Samba after suspicious movement reported at village near border

Reinforcements were rushed to the spot, and the forest area was cordoned off. (PTI Photo)

Security forces and police on Sunday jointly launched a massive search operation after getting reports about the sighting of two “suspicious-looking people” in a village near the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving details, official sources said that a caretaker at an animal farm at Pangdour noticed movement of two unidentified individuals around 8.30 pm on Saturday and informed local police and security forces, prompting them to launch searches immediately.

While the suspects could not be traced in the area, a Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police later found that the individuals were moving towards the SIDCO forest around 1.30 am, officials said, adding that the SOG personnel challenged them, but they escaped to the nearby forests.