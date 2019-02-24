Massive fire in Chennai parking lot, over 100 cars gutted

Over 100 cars were gutted in a fire that broke out at a parking lot in Chennai’s Porur on Sunday. The exact reason for the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. The fire broke out in the parking lot near Sri Ramachandra Medical College around 2 pm and ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The smoke emanating from the fire could be seen from miles away. While the fire has been brought under control, smoke is still coming.

The incident takes place days after over 300 cars were gutted at a parking lot in Bengaluru. The fire broke out at a visitor’s parking lot, located outside the periphery of the Yelahanka Air Force base, where Aero India 2019 was being held. As many as 150 cars were charred before fire services could arrive.

The owners of the cars were mostly inside the venue of the air show when the fire occurred and returned to the parking lot to find their cars charred.