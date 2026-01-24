Two children among five feared trapped after massive fire in Hyderabad’s Nampally
According to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar police and disaster response teams are engaged in rescue operations.
Written by Nikhila Henry
Hyderabad | Updated: January 24, 2026 09:14 PM IST
Rescue operation underway after a massive fire breaks out at a furniture shop in Nampally, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo, enhanced with AI)
Two children were among five people who were trapped after a massive fire broke out at a furniture shop in Hyderabad’s Nampally area Saturday evening, prompting several fire tenders to be pressed into service for rescue operations.
According to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar, police and disaster response teams are engaged in rescue operations. Those trapped have been identified as Bebi, 44; Syed Habeeb, 40; Imtiaz, 26; Praneeth, 11 and his brother Akhil, 7. Praneeth and Akhil are children of the building’s security guard, sources said.
In a post on X, Police Commissioner Sajjanar posted on X: “Hyderabad police along with disaster response teams are engaged in rescue operations following a fire accident at a furniture shop at Nampally. Traffic movement in the area has been severely disrupted and visitors have been asked to postpone their visit to [the] Numaish exhibition”. Numaish is an annual exhibition fete held at Nampally.
Sixteen fire engines have been pressed into action. The first fire call was received at 5 pm, after which fire tenders were dispatched to the spot, fire safety officials told The Indian Express.
The fire is believed to have broken out in the cellar of the four-storey building. “The fire broke out in the cellar where a lot of furniture was dumped. It engulfed both the cellar spaces. We have been pumping water from top to douse the flames,” a senior police officer in charge of rescue operations told The Indian Express.
The National Disaster Response Force has been called in, apart from the State Disaster Response Force. Along with hydraulic platforms, fire tenders have also used robotic devices to assist in the rescue. “We have sent in a robotic viewfinder to look for people inside. So far we have not got any results,” the rescue officer said.
Dispelling rumours about the building being an illegal construction, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner R V Karnan told The Indian Express that the building had approval from the civic body and had also obtained a fire no-objection certificate (NOC).
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X: “The Nampally dire incident is deeply concerning. I have been in touch with officials on the ground and have also instructed AIMIM MLC rahmath Baig to assist in any way possible. Praying for the safety of all those trapped inside”.
