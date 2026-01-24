Two children among five feared trapped after massive fire in Hyderabad’s Nampally

Rescue operation underway after a massive fire breaks out at a furniture shop in Nampally, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo, enhanced with AI)

Two children were among five people who were trapped after a massive fire broke out at a furniture shop in Hyderabad’s Nampally area Saturday evening, prompting several fire tenders to be pressed into service for rescue operations.

According to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar, police and disaster response teams are engaged in rescue operations. Those trapped have been identified as Bebi, 44; Syed Habeeb, 40; Imtiaz, 26; Praneeth, 11 and his brother Akhil, 7. Praneeth and Akhil are children of the building’s security guard, sources said.

In a post on X, Police Commissioner Sajjanar posted on X: “Hyderabad police along with disaster response teams are engaged in rescue operations following a fire accident at a furniture shop at Nampally. Traffic movement in the area has been severely disrupted and visitors have been asked to postpone their visit to [the] Numaish exhibition”. Numaish is an annual exhibition fete held at Nampally.