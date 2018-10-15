Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Tangra, no casualty

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2018 7:47:51 pm
A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kolkata’s Tangra area on Monday evening, ANI reported. According to initial reports, the fire broke out at 5.23 pm following which ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. There was no report of any casualty in the fire, an officer said.
The godown was stacked with chemicals, the sources said, adding that the cause of the fire was being ascertained.
More details awaited.
পুজোয় ফের অগ্নিকাণ্ড শহরে, ট্যাংরায় রাসায়নিক কারখানায় আগুন।
#Kolkata pic.twitter.com/u7PN1kdLV3
— IE Bangla (@ieBangla) October 15, 2018
