Watch | Massive dust storm engulfs Rajasthan’s Churu, visibility drops to near zero

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A massive dust storm swept across several districts of Rajasthan on Saturday, reducing visibility to near zero, uprooting trees and disrupting electricity supply in some areas, PTI reported.
Clouds of dust and sand engulfed many towns, forcing motorists to switch on headlights during the day as strong winds swept through parts of the state. The storm, triggered by a Western Disturbance, affected districts including Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Alwar and Sikar. Jaipur also witnessed strong winds followed by rainfall later in the evening.
According to PTI, winds initially picked up in the Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar regions, reaching speeds of around 56 kmph. Weather updates said a very severe dust storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph was moving across northwest Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur and Nagaur districts, and adjoining areas, during the afternoon.
In Churu, residents described the storm as one of the most intense they had experienced. “The sky turned dark around 2 pm, almost like nightfall. People are moving with their vehicle headlights on, and normal life has been disrupted,” PTI reported quoting a resident.
Dust storms were also reported in Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner, while dust clouds covered areas such as Fatehpur and Laxmangarh in Sikar district. Several places reported uprooted trees and interruptions in power supply due to strong winds.
The storm was accompanied by rainfall in parts of the state, bringing relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions. According to officials, Churu recorded 14.8 mm of rainfall, while Pilani received 10.4 mm and Sangaria in Hanumangarh district recorded 3.5 mm.
In Jaipur, a dust storm lasted for around 10 minutes before rain lashed parts of the city, offering respite from the intense summer heat.
VIDEO | Rajasthan: Massive black-and-yellow sandstorm dust storm engulfs Churu during the day. Near-zero visibility as massive clouds of sand sweeps across the landscape.
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/yXgwdbECnW
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2026
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram