Watch | Massive dust storm engulfs Rajasthan’s Churu, visibility drops to near zero

A colossal dust cloud rolled across Churu, creating apocalyptic scenes as strong winds carried sand across the landscape. (Screengrab PTI/Enhanced with Gemini)

A massive dust storm swept across several districts of Rajasthan on Saturday, reducing visibility to near zero, uprooting trees and disrupting electricity supply in some areas, PTI reported.

Clouds of dust and sand engulfed many towns, forcing motorists to switch on headlights during the day as strong winds swept through parts of the state. The storm, triggered by a Western Disturbance, affected districts including Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Alwar and Sikar. Jaipur also witnessed strong winds followed by rainfall later in the evening.

According to PTI, winds initially picked up in the Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar regions, reaching speeds of around 56 kmph. Weather updates said a very severe dust storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph was moving across northwest Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur and Nagaur districts, and adjoining areas, during the afternoon.