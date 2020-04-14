Mass testing key to fighting COVID-19, India nowhere in the game: Rahul Gandhi

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said that India is currently in the company of countries like Laos, Niger and Honduras due to low level of testing for coronavirus infection. (File photo) Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said that India is currently in the company of countries like Laos, Niger and Honduras due to low level of testing for coronavirus infection. (File photo)

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said mass testing for coronavirus was key to fighting its spread but the country was currently “nowhere in the game”.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is in a much better position than many other nations in COVID-19 fight, Rahul Gandhi said India was currently in the company of countries like Laos, Niger and Honduras due to low level of testing for COVID-19.

“With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162),” Gandhi tweeted. Gandhi also harped that India had “delayed the purchase of testing kits and is now critically short of them”.

Meanwhile, at the daily briefing, Dr R Gangakhedkar of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said they had received another installment for RT-PCR kits that would suffice the country for a long period of time. “Additionally, we are ordering close to about 33 lakh kits for RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) and 37 lakh rapid kits are expected to come at any point in time,” he said.

India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them. With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162). Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2020

The COVID-19 count has crossed the 10,000-mark in India, which includes more than 300 deaths, Union Health Ministry said.

In a 25-minute address to the nation, PM Modi said the second phase of the lockdown would see more stricter measures and fresh guidelines would be issued on Wednesday. “Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe…If India would not have adopted a holistic approach, if an integrated approach was not initiated, India’s situation would have been different (compared to many developed countries). It is clear from the experiences of the past few days that the path we have chosen is right,” PM Modi said.

