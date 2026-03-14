Mass copying through a microphone? Video leads to lecturer’s suspension and shifting of HP board exam centre in Kangra

The principal of PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School in Jawali faces disciplinary action after a video of alleged mass copying during a Class 12 Board exam went viral.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readUpdated: Mar 14, 2026 02:51 PM IST
The alleged mass copying incident occurred at the PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School in Jawali during the Biology exam.The alleged mass copying incident occurred at the PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School in Jawali during the Biology exam.
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Hours after a video purportedly showing an employee or a teacher answering MCQs through a microphone within the school building during a Class 12 board exam in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district went viral, a lecturer-cum-central superintendent was suspended, and disciplinary departmental proceedings were initiated against a government school principal on Friday.

The alleged mass copying incident occurred at the PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School in Jawali during the Biology exam. The mass copying allegations were supported by two video clips.

A preliminary examination of the video footage by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) purportedly indicated that the office of the centre coordinator-cum-principal was located within the same building portion, while a police personnel was seen sitting outside a room adjoining the office.

Sources said a resident, Rohit Kumar, emailed a complaint to the office of the secretary of the HPBOSE on Friday.

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The Board also ordered the immediate shifting of the examination centre to the nearby Government Senior Secondary School, Matlahar, for the remaining papers. Students who were appearing for their board examinations at the Jawali centre will now write their remaining papers at the Matlahar centre.

“Ravi Bhandari has been suspended under Rule 10(1) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965. The role of two other lecturers is also under the scanner. The Directorate of School Education has also recommended disciplinary proceedings against Prabhat Chander, Principal-cum-Centre Coordinator of PM SHRI GSSS Jawali, under the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965,” Dr Rajesh Sharma, Director, HPBOSE, told The Indian Express. Bhandari, a lecturer in Biology, was the centre superintendent at the Jawali centre.

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As per the suspension order, Bhandari will remain stationed at Government Senior Secondary School, Trilokinath in Lahaul and Spiti district during the suspension period and will not leave the headquarters without prior permission. He will be entitled to a subsistence allowance as per the rules.

PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) is a central initiative to upgrade over 14,500 government schools into model, green institutions implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These schools offer modern infrastructure (smart classrooms, labs), digital/vocational learning, and focus on holistic, child-centric education.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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