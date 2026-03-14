Mass copying through a microphone? Video leads to lecturer’s suspension and shifting of HP board exam centre in Kangra

The alleged mass copying incident occurred at the PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School in Jawali during the Biology exam.

Hours after a video purportedly showing an employee or a teacher answering MCQs through a microphone within the school building during a Class 12 board exam in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district went viral, a lecturer-cum-central superintendent was suspended, and disciplinary departmental proceedings were initiated against a government school principal on Friday.

The alleged mass copying incident occurred at the PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School in Jawali during the Biology exam. The mass copying allegations were supported by two video clips.

A preliminary examination of the video footage by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) purportedly indicated that the office of the centre coordinator-cum-principal was located within the same building portion, while a police personnel was seen sitting outside a room adjoining the office.