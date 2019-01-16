Mass conversions a matter of concern, says Rajnath Singh

Mass conversions is a matter of concern and needs to be checked, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a function organised by a Christian body, on Tuesday. “If you are Hindu be Hindu, Muslim be Muslim, Christian be Christian. Why do you want to convert the whole world?” asked Singh.

Singh said he supports freedom to choose religion but believed that a debate was needed, as mass conversion is a matter of concern for any country. “I have never discriminated on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Whether we get votes or not, whether we form the government or not, we will never discriminate among people. This is what our Prime Minister feels,” he said at a function organised by Rashtriya Isai Mahasangh.

“Hum number badhane ke chakkar me kyon pade hain (why are we for increasing the numbers?)” he asked. Singh said there are attempts to create a sense of fear among people. “BJP aa gayi. Ab gadbad hoga, ye hoga wo hoga (BJP has come. Now there will be trouble). We do not want to run the country by instilling fear. We want to run this country with a sense of confidence (among people). Nobody should feel alienated. This will be our effort,” he said.

Singh said there had been attempts to defame the NDA government. “Recently, stones were pelted at churches. Some priests met me and demanded security. I assured security to them. But it (stone pelting) started a month before the Assembly elections and stopped a month after that. Whose conspiracy is that?” said Singh.

He said one cannot be in power and rule without love. “We do not want to level allegations against anybody. If somebody wants to accept a religion, they should without any objection. But if mass conversion starts happening, then it could be a matter of concern for any country.”

The minister said that in almost all countries, including Britain and US, minorities demand anti-conversion law. “Here (in India) I see majority demand that there should be an anti-conversion. Then it becomes a matter of concern,” Singh said.