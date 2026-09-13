Unilateral sanctions impacting food security, people’s welfare: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

On the situation in Gaza and Lebanon, Pezeshkian said the people of the region continued to face the consequences of “crimes and genocide”. (Image: @Iran_in_India/X)

In his address at the concluding session of the two-day BRICS Leaders’ Summit on Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasised how unilateral sanctions were directly impacting global food security and people’s welfare. BRICS members must expand trade in national currencies and work towards an inclusive global economic framework, as excessive dependence on existing financial and trade systems has made emerging economies vulnerable to political shocks, Pezeshkian said.

The remarks come weeks after the US imposed new economic sanctions on Iran, further squeezing Tehran’s finances in the middle of military conflict between the two sides.

The BRICS must play a greater role in building a more balanced, inclusive and just international order, the Iranian President said, stressing that the Summit’s theme — “Resilience, Cooperation and Sustainability” — should be translated into practical action.