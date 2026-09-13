Unilateral sanctions impacting food security, people’s welfare: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

3 min readSep 13, 2026 06:54 PM IST
In his address at the concluding session of the two-day BRICS Leaders’ Summit on Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasised how unilateral sanctions were directly impacting global food security and people’s welfare. BRICS members must expand trade in national currencies and work towards an inclusive global economic framework, as excessive dependence on existing financial and trade systems has made emerging economies vulnerable to political shocks, Pezeshkian said.
The remarks come weeks after the US imposed new economic sanctions on Iran, further squeezing Tehran’s finances in the middle of military conflict between the two sides.
The BRICS must play a greater role in building a more balanced, inclusive and just international order, the Iranian President said, stressing that the Summit’s theme — “Resilience, Cooperation and Sustainability” — should be translated into practical action.
In his remarks shared by the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Sunday, the Iranian President said that economic resilience could not be sustained without security. “The attacks on Iran’s economic, energy and development infrastructure could have consequences beyond national borders, creating regional and global repercussions,” he said.
Pezeshkian said the Iranian people had paid a heavy price, with civilians killed and infrastructure built over decades damaged, calling for the international community to protect civilians and prevent the “normalisation of attacks on civilian targets”.
Pezeshkian — who left New Delhi on Sunday after a three-day visit along with his daughter Zahra — thanked India, its people and PM Modi for hosting the summit, saying its theme reflected the fundamental global needs at a time when the destinies of nations are increasingly interconnected.
Unilateral sanctions directly affected food security and people’s welfare, he said, pitching for expanding trade in national currencies and strengthening the New Development Bank to enhance the economic resilience of BRICS members.
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On the situation in Gaza and Lebanon, Pezeshkian said the people of the region continued to face the consequences of “crimes and genocide”. He called upon BRICS nations to play a more effective role in defending national sovereignty, territorial integrity and the prohibition of the use of force.
He highlighted Iran’s geopolitical position, its energy and transit capacities, saying these could contribute to the development of trade and energy corridors among BRICS members.
He also flagged the environmental consequences of war, saying damage to energy and industrial infrastructure can affect natural resources beyond economic losses.
Calling knowledge and innovation key elements of the BRICS agenda, the Iranian President stressed that Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies should serve as tools for empowering nations rather than instruments of domination.