Welcoming the UN’s decision to declare Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist”, India Wednesday called the development “a step in the right direction” and insisted that it will continue its efforts through international forums to ensure that terror groups and their leaders are brought to justice.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that Azhar’s listing demonstrates the international community’s resolve to fight against the menace of terrorism and its enablers. The MEA also maintained that Azhar’s listing is in line with the information India shared with members of the UN Sanctions Committee regarding his terror activities.

In a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist after China lifted its technical hold on his listing under the UNSC 1267 sanctions committee. The designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo. The JeM has already been designated as a terror outfit by the United Nations.

Talking about the development at an election rally in Jaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “UNSC has listed JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. In our fight against terrorism, it is a big victory.”

“Consensus over declaring Masood Azhar global terrorist a matter of satisfaction,” he said, adding that he owes gratification to the international community for standing with India in its fight against terrorism.

“Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in UN sanctions list. Grateful to all for their support,” India’s Ambassador to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.‏

The development comes a month after China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, had placed a technical hold on a fresh proposal by the US, UK and France to impose a ban on the chief of the JeM, which claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama terror attack where 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing lifted its hold after it found no objection to the listing proposal by the US, the UK and France.