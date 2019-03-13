Hours before UNSC meet, China hints it may block move to blacklist JeM chief Masood Azhar

Hours before the deadline expires for any member at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to object to the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, China on Wednesday hinted that it may once again block the move, saying only “the solution that is acceptable to all sides” is conducive to resolve the issue.

India has been reaching out to world leaders to blacklist Azhar ever since the JeM claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF personnel dead last month.

“I could reiterate that China will continue to adopt responsible attitude and participate in the deliberations in the UNSC 1267 Committee,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing, PTI reported.

The deadline for any country to “seek clarification” — the UN jargon for “raising objection” — is 3 pm New York time Wednesday, which is 12.30 am IST on Thursday. The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC— five permanent and 10 non-permanent — was moved by France, UK and the US on February 27.

Azhar’s listing as a global terrorist would mean ban on his travel and his assets. It will make it difficult for him to operate. Apart from sending a political signal that China is no more going to protect Pakistan for its terrorist activities, the listing would also buttress India’s assertion that Pakistan is the epicentre of terrorism.

Over the last 10 years, China has single-handedly blocked Azhar’s listing as a “global terrorist” at the UNSC committee. The new proposal to list Azhar at the UNSC has seen India reaching out to member countries of the UNSC ahead of the March 13 deadline for countries to raise objections to the proposal.

Sources said that the dossier clearly says that the Pulwama attack has been carried out by Jaish, a terrorist group based in Pakistan, and Azhar is its leader. “And since Jaish is already a listed terror group, its leader should also be listed,” the source said.

The JeM has carried out many terror strikes in India and was involved in the attack on Parliament, the Pathankot air force base, army camps in Jammu and Uri.

With PTI inputs