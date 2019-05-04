Pakistan makes it official, freezes Masood Azhar assets, orders ban on travel

Pakistan has issued an official order to freeze the assets of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and impose a travel ban on him after the UN declared him a global terrorist.

Pakistan-based Azhar is also banned from selling or purchasing arms and ammunition.

The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Thursday ordered all non-banking financial institutions and regulating authorities to block all investment accounts of Azhar.

The SECP ordered that all companies should scan their data and inform the SECP within three days about the necessary action being taken against the accounts of Azhar.

An official of the Interior Ministry said Azhar was already on the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorist Act (ATA) and could not travel without permission of the police. He was also barred from having any weapons due to the listing under the ATA.

His name was also already on the list of proscribed persons maintained by the National Anti-Terrorist Authority (NACTA).

The UN sanctions committee on the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda announced Wednesday the designation of Azhar, leader of JeM, over its ties to Al-Qaeda.

The JeM has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama suicide attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers and led to a spike in military tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan would fully cooperate with the international community.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, in a notification Wednesday, said: “The Federal Government is pleased to order that the Resolution 2368 (2017) be fully implemented” against Azhar.

The government directed officials to take actions “as appropriate for the implementation of sanctions” against the JeM chief, according to the notification.

The UN designated Azhar as a “global terrorist” after China lifted its hold on a proposal by the US, the UK and France to blacklist him.

— with PTI inputs