After China blocks Masood Azhar’s listing, Rahul slams PM’s ‘swing, hug, bow’ diplomacy

Hours after China, for the fourth time in 10 years, blocked the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the United Nations Security Council, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday slammed “NoMo’s China diplomacy”.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “Weak Modi is scared of (Chinese president) Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India.”

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s several meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his tenure, Gandhi called it “NoMo’s China Diplomacy” and categorised it into three points. “1. Swing with Xi in Gujarat. 2. Hug Xi in Delhi 3. Bow to Xi in China”

Replying to Gandhi, the BJP said “India is undoing all mistakes of your family”. “China wouldn’t be in UNSC had your great grandfather not ‘gifted’ it to them at India’s cost. Leave it to PM Modi while you keep cosying up with the Chinese envoys secretly,” the party’s Twitter handle tweeted.

China Wednesday stalled, at Pakistan’s behest, India’s bid to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the United Nations Security Council, triggering sharp reactions from the Opposition Congress which accused the government of letting him “go off the hook”.

New Delhi, which had mounted a diplomatic offensive after the Jaish-e-Mohammad owned up the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, said it was “disappointed” by the outcome, but would continue to pursue all available avenues to bring terrorist leaders to justice.

“With China having blocked our bid to designate Masood Azhar a global terrorist, the question on every Indian’s mind is, what was the use of all the swinging with Modi and President Xi? A terrorist responsible for such bloody murders is let off the hook again by the BJP,” said a tweet by the official handle of the Congress party.

On Tuesday, party Gandhi said it was the BJP government that in 1999 released Azhar, who is blamed for the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel last month.

Speaking at a rally, Gandhi said the Congress had caught Masood Azhar whereas the BJP government under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee released the Jaish chief from jail and “arranged a special aircraft” to transfer him from India to Kandahar. Rahul’s comments came a day after he was criticised by the BJP for referring to the Jaish-e-Mohammed leader as “Masood Azhar ji”.