Marwahi bypoll: Nomination cancelled, Jogi blames Baghel govt

Amit Jogi

The nomination filed by Amit Jogi, son of former CM and late Janata Congress Chhattisgarh leader Ajit Jogi, for the bypoll to the reserved ST constituency of Marwahi was cancelled on Saturday after his caste certificate was pronounced invalid by a committee on Friday. It will be the first time in 19 years that no Jogi will contest from the family bastion.

Alleging that his nomination was cancelled on the orders of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Amit Jogi said the Jogi family will now “fight the lawful fight” for justice.

Jogi, who took to social media to express his anger over not being privy to the committee’s report before the cancellation, said, “My caste certificate was rejected, everyone but I was made aware of this. I asked for time to respond after seeing the letter but was denied.” In another statement to the media, he said, “My nomination was cancelled as per the CM’s orders. People will be the judges as the country runs on law and Constitution and not on the whims of revenge…”

The Marwahi seat was vacated with the death of Ajit Jogi and the bypoll will be held on November 3. While Congress and BJP have nominated healthcare workers, the JCC had filed four nominations, including Amit Jogi’s wife Richa Jogi, whose nomination was also cancelled citing an earlier rejection of her caste certificate this month. One of the remaining two JCC candidates are now expected to be fielded from the constituency.

Congress spokesperson Vikas Tiwari said, “Janta Congress Chhattisgarh’s chief is frustrated… All of his accusations are false and baseless. The scrutiny committee and the high power caste certificate evaluation committees have worked as per law.”

