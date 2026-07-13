Curbs across Old Srinagar for Martyr’s Day, even Omar minister stopped

3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 09:50 PM IST
Restrictions remained in place in the downtown area of Old Srinagar as the Kashmir Valley marked Martyr’s Day on Monday. Since 2019, the political leadership of J&K has not been permitted to visit the Martyrs’ Graveyard in the Old City.
J&K Education Minister Sakina Itoo tried visiting the graveyard at 4.30 am on Monday, but was stopped by security personnel outside the area.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took aim at the Lt Governor-led administration, which is responsible for law and order in the Union Territory, terming the situation “extremely unfortunate”.
“I wish that those who take these decisions to shut down the Martyrs’ Graveyard would read J&K’s history. Kashmir was a princely state and a British paramountcy. The struggle of those who died in 1931 is being seen from a religious prism.The sacrifice of these martyrs is being ignored only because they were Muslims, unlike the Maharaja (at the time),” Omar said.
Unlike in previous years, while the political leadership were not restricted to their residences, movement in downtown Srinagar was constrained by the police.
July 13 is commemorated as<strong> Martyrs’ Day in Kashmir over the killing of 22 Kashmiri Muslims in 1931 outside Srinagar central jail. Protesters had assembled outside the jail to witness the trial of Abdul Qadeer Khan, a cook for a British military officer. Khan had been charged with sedition for delivering a fiery speech in Srinagar, calling on the people to rise up against the Maharaja.
Parties react
Both the ruling National Conference and Opposition PDP, at their respective party headquarters, paid homage to those who were killed on the day. Outside the NC headquarters, Nawa-i-Subh, Omar said, “The people who have restricted us from visiting the Martyrs’ Graveyard are not here to stay, but the graves of these martyrs will be here. We will visit them sooner or later.”
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PDP president Mehbooba Mufti paid floral tribute on the occasion at the PDP office in Srinagar. “The BJP cannot place restrictions on the minds of the people of J&K. The martyrs (of 1931) laid the foundation for the democracy that is prevalent today. They are our heroes, just like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Ashfaqullah Khan,” Mufti said.
Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who remained restricted to his residence on Monday, also paid his respects to those killed in 1931. He expressed pain over the fact that the people of J&K are “prevented by force” from offering prayers to them.
“Graveyards may be sealed, roads blocked, and people confined, but the martyrs live in our hearts, and our collective memory for all times,” he said.
Meanwhile, the BJP said “distorted narratives” should be rejected. Leader of the Opposition in the J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, said, “July 13 must be remembered not as a day of martyrdom, but as a day of betrayal against Maharaja Hari Singh and the Dogra State. It is time to reject decades of distorted narratives and honour the truth of Jammu and Kashmir’s history.”