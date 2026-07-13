Curbs across Old Srinagar for Martyr’s Day, even Omar minister stopped

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah leave after paying homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, at party headquarters, in Srinagar. (PTI photo)

Restrictions remained in place in the downtown area of Old Srinagar as the Kashmir Valley marked Martyr’s Day on Monday. Since 2019, the political leadership of J&K has not been permitted to visit the Martyrs’ Graveyard in the Old City.

J&K Education Minister Sakina Itoo tried visiting the graveyard at 4.30 am on Monday, but was stopped by security personnel outside the area.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took aim at the Lt Governor-led administration, which is responsible for law and order in the Union Territory, terming the situation “extremely unfortunate”.

“I wish that those who take these decisions to shut down the Martyrs’ Graveyard would read J&K’s history. Kashmir was a princely state and a British paramountcy. The struggle of those who died in 1931 is being seen from a religious prism.The sacrifice of these martyrs is being ignored only because they were Muslims, unlike the Maharaja (at the time),” Omar said.