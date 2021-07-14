Martyrs’ day: J&K admin seals cemetery, no function

Security personnel stand guard on a street near the martyrs’ graveyard, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

FOR THE second year in a row, the J&K administration on Tuesday did not allow any function to commemorate martyrs’ day in Srinagar. While the administration had earlier done away with official functions on martyrs’ day, on Tuesday, it closed entry to the cemetery.

All roads leading to the cemetery were sealed and police and paramilitary forces were deployed in large numbers to prevent any assembly of people at the graveyard. Martyrs’ day is commemorated in the valley in memory of 22 people, who were killed on July 13, 1931 while fighting against the Dogra rulers.

“Today on the occasion of martyrs’ day, gates leading to their graveyard have been locked up. Attempts to distort and rewrite Kashmir’s history is being done only to create a sense of defeat and helplessness amongst Kashmiris,” former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

National Conference quoted its vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah saying, “July 13, 1931 marks the assertion of J-K’s identity and rights of its people. The martyrs of July 13 will continue to be a beacon of light for us and for the coming generations.”