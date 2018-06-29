Marking ‘Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis’ birth anniversary, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to release Rs 125 coin today

Follow Us:
Friday, June 29, 2018
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will release a commemorative coin of Rs 125 and circulation coin of Rs 5 on Friday, marking the 125 birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis which is also celebrated as Statistics Day.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will release a commemorative coin of Rs 125 and circulation coin of Rs 5 on Friday, marking the 125 birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis which is also celebrated as Statistics Day. Naidu will be chief guest at the event, conducted by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata. The ISI was set up by Mahalanobis in 1931.

Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, who was called ‘PCM’ by his colleagues, was a noted Indian scientist and applied statistician. He introduced the Mahalanobis distance, a statistical measure. He was also one of the members of the first Planning Commission of India.

Mahalanobis was instrumental in designing the way we conduct surveys today. He introduced the concept of pilot surveys and advocated the importance of sampling methods. He also introduced a method for estimation of crop yields using statistical sampling.

What is Statistics Day?

In 2007, the government designated June 29 as Statistics Day with the intent to create public awareness on the importance of statistics in socio-economic planning and policy formation. Listed under the category of ‘special days’, which are celebrated annually across the country, it also acknowledges the contribution of Mahalanobis.

The theme for Statistics Day this year is ‘Quality Assurance in Official Statistics’.

