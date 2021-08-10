Marking Kakori anniversary, Yogi calls it ‘action’, not conspiracy

Marking the 97th anniversary of Kakori train incident — a landmark chapter in the country’s freedom struggle — Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that nothing holds more importance than sovereignty and independence of a nation, and it is the responsibility of every Indian to uphold the values and safeguard the integrity of the country.

The UP government called the landmark incident “Kakori Train Action”in its official communications, usually described as the “Kakori train robbery” or the “Kakori train conspiracy”.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Kakori incident at Kakori Shaheed Smarak, the chief minister said: “We all know the kind of atrocities the British government inflicted on our freedom fighters and revolutionaries. Through the Kakori Train Action, the revolutionaries could manage to get only Rs 4,600 to carry out the freedom struggle, but the British government spent Rs 10 lakh in taking action against them… This cruelty is an eye-opener for all of us. It always makes us realise that nothing can be greater than the independence of the country,” Adityanath said, adding “the flame of revolution for which these great revolutionaries sacrificed their lives should not be extinguished”.