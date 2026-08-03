Zuckerberg must apologise for blocking PM Modi’s video, says MPs’ panel chief

Written by Nita Sharma
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg will have to apologise after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video was briefly withheld by Facebook in India, a senior leader of the ruling BJP, who heads the parliamentary panel on communications, has said.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who is the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, said that these algorithms are driven by “foreign powers” and that “safe harbour protection should be withdrawn from these platforms if they do not act according to the law of the country”.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) had earlier summoned Meta’s global policy heads over the same incident, The Indian Express had reported, quoting sources.
The government came down heavily on all social media platforms for pulling down the Prime Minister’s video for five hours, Dubey said.
Sources told The Indian Express that the top chiefs of all social media platforms had apologised and explained to the government that the algorithms detect deepfake videos and delete them automatically. “In all likelihood, the PM’s video also got deleted by such a move,” they reportedly said. But the government wasn’t convinced by this explanation, according to the sources quotes above.