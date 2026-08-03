Zuckerberg must apologise for blocking PM Modi’s video, says MPs’ panel chief

Senior BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, who is head of the parliamentary committee on communication, seeks an apology from Mark Zuckerberg after the PM's video was removed for several hours

Written by Neeta Sharma

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg will have to apologise after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video was briefly withheld by Facebook in India, a senior leader of the ruling BJP, who heads the parliamentary panel on communications, has said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who is the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, said that these algorithms are driven by “foreign powers” and that “safe harbour protection should be withdrawn from these platforms if they do not act according to the law of the country”.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) had earlier summoned Meta’s global policy heads over the same incident, The Indian Express had reported, quoting sources.