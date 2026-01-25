Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90

Acclaimed veteran journalist Mark Tully, 90, passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. Tully, a chronicler of India and a renowned author had been admitted at the Max Hospital in Saket for the past week after his health condition deteriorated.

“Mark passed away at Max Hospital Saket this afternoon,” Satish Jacob, veteran journalist and a close friend of Tully, was quoted as saying by PTI. The award-winning journalist had served as the chief of bureau for the BBC, New Delhi, for 22 years.

Born in Calcutta on October 24, 1935, Tully had written several books on India, including ‘No Full Stops in India’, ‘India in Slow Motion’, and ‘The Heart of India’. He was also the presenter of the BBC Radio 4 programme ‘Something Understood’.