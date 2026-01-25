Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Acclaimed veteran journalist Mark Tully, 90, passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. Tully, a chronicler of India and a renowned author had been admitted at the Max Hospital in Saket for the past week after his health condition deteriorated.
“Mark passed away at Max Hospital Saket this afternoon,” Satish Jacob, veteran journalist and a close friend of Tully, was quoted as saying by PTI. The award-winning journalist had served as the chief of bureau for the BBC, New Delhi, for 22 years.
Born in Calcutta on October 24, 1935, Tully had written several books on India, including ‘No Full Stops in India’, ‘India in Slow Motion’, and ‘The Heart of India’. He was also the presenter of the BBC Radio 4 programme ‘Something Understood’.
In his illustrious career, Tully had covered war, famine, riots, and assassinations, the Bhopal gas tragedy, Babri Masjid demolition, and Operation Blue Star. He had covered South Asia as well, including the birth of Bangladesh, periods of military rule in Pakistan, the Tamil Tigers’ rebellion in Sri Lanka, and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
Tully was born during the British rule. His father was a businessman, and his mother belonged to Bengal. His mother’s family was involved as traders and administrators for generations.
Tully, who was fluent in Hindi, is credited with performing a balanced act — of English origin, yet not. Tully went to Britian at the age of nine, right after World War Two. He pursued history and theology at Cambridge. He ventured into theology with the goal of being ordained as a clergyman. However, he had second thoughts.
In 1965, Tully was sent to India as an administrative assistant for the BBC. He had begun his reporting role then. The BBC described his broadcasting style as idiosyncratic and never an armchair correspondent. He traveled widely through the country and became the voice of both the commoners and the elite.
During the Emergency, Tully suffered expulsion from the country at 24 hours’ notice in 1975. However, he returned after one and a half years and lived in Delhi ever since served as the Delhi bureau chief of BBC. While he stepped out of the BBC’s corporate priorities, he delivered a speech in 1993 accusing the then director general, John Birt, of running the BBC by “fear”. In 1994, he resigned from the BBC.
Later, he rose to prominence as presenter of Radio 4’s Something Understood focussing on issues of faith and spirituality. He was awarded the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.
With inputs from PTI, BBC
