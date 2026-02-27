Mark Carney India Visit Today Live Updates: Canadian PM Mark Carney to arrive in Mumbai today on India visit

Delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for March 2 at Hyderabad House. (file photo)

Mark Carney India Visit Live Updates: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai at 3:15 pm today as part of his official visit to India. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit, from February 27 to March 2, is at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marks Carney’s first official trip to India after assuming office. The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Business focus: Mark Carney will begin his visit in Mumbai on February 27, where he will spend two days engaging with a wide range of Indian and Canadian stakeholders. His meetings will include interactions with CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators, and representatives of Canadian pension funds based in India, setting an economic tone for the mission before he moves to the diplomatic core of the trip. On March 1, Carney will travel to New Delhi for the key leg of the visit. Delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for March 2 at Hyderabad House.

Story continues below this ad Post-rift talks: Beyond bilateral issues, the two leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and global developments and jointly attend the India–Canada CEOs Forum, aimed at better aligning government policy with private sector growth. The visit marks a key moment in the ongoing effort to normalise ties after a period of sharp strain. Relations had plunged in June 2023 following the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. The subsequent allegations by the government of then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claiming Indian involvement, which New Delhi strongly denied triggered mutual expulsions of diplomats and led to a prolonged standoff between the two countries. Live Updates Feb 27, 2026 01:09 PM IST Mark Carney India Visit Today Live Updates | Canada PM Mark Carney to visit India amid global trade uncertainties Canada’s seventh largest goods and services trading partner was India in 2024, wherein the two way trade between the two countries was nearly $31 billion, the Canadian government informed. During the 2025 G20 Leader’s Summit, New Delhi and Ottawa agreed to formally launch negotiations for an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which aims to double the two way trade between the two nations to $70 billion by 2030. Click here to read more Feb 27, 2026 01:07 PM IST Mark Carney India Visit Today Live Updates | Canada PM Mark Carney, on 3-nation tour, to meet Modi on March 2 Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on March 2, in his first bilateral visit to India since assuming office, sources said on Monday, after the Canadian government announced his visit. This will be the first Prime Minister-level visit to India since former PM Justin Trudeau came to India for the G20 summit in September 2023. This will also be the first such visit since bilateral ties were brought back on track, months after Trudeau’s allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar led to a diplomatic crisis, which included expulsion of diplomats and visa restrictions. The ties stabilised after Carney was elected last year, and PM Modi travelled to Canada for the G7 leaders’ summit in June 2025. Click here to read more Feb 27, 2026 12:40 PM IST Mark Carney India Visit Today Live Updates | Canada no longer links India to violent crimes on its soil, says senior official In a vindication of India’s consistent stand, the Canadian federal government has concluded that India is not involved in violent criminal activity on Canadian soil, a senior official said. The assessment was shared during a closed-door briefing ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to India, which begins Thursday. Officials described steady progress in bilateral security dialogue and cooperation between Ottawa and New Delhi. Click here to read more Feb 27, 2026 12:39 PM IST Mark Carney India Visit Today Live Updates | How India and Canada mended their frayed ties Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s arrival in India on Friday will mark a significant moment for the bilateral relationship that has gone through an arc of downs and ups over the last two-and-half years. Carney will land in Mumbai and later visit New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before wrapping up his trip on March 2. Click here to read more

